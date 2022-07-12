Are the Bad NBA Teams the Best They’ve Ever Been? Plus NFL Offseason QB Questions With Albert Breer.

Russillo shares his thoughts on NBA summer league, and his excitement surrounding the bottom four teams from the 2021-22 season and their young core of players (0:27). Then Ryen talks with SI’s Albert Breer about the development of some young NFL QBs, including Jalen Hurts, Mac Jones, and Tua Tagovailoa, Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers missing their star WRs this upcoming season, Baker Mayfield in Carolina, awaiting Deshaun Watson suspension news, Jimmy Garoppolo’s next move, and more (10:44). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (42:40).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Albert Breer
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
