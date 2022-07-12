 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Are the Bad NBA Teams the Best They’ve Ever Been? Plus NFL Offseason QB Questions With Albert Breer.

After Ryen discusses his excitement about the bottom four teams from the 2021-22 season and their young cores, SI’s Albert Breer comes on to talk about the development of young NFL QBs, Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers missing their star WRs, and more

By Ryen Russillo
2022 Las Vegas Summer League - Orlando Magic v Sacramento Kings Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images


Russillo shares his thoughts on NBA summer league, and his excitement surrounding the bottom four teams from the 2021-22 season and their young core of players (0:27). Then Ryen talks with SI’s Albert Breer about the development of some young NFL QBs, including Jalen Hurts, Mac Jones, and Tua Tagovailoa, Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers missing their star WRs this upcoming season, Baker Mayfield in Carolina, awaiting Deshaun Watson suspension news, Jimmy Garoppolo’s next move, and more (10:44). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (42:40).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Albert Breer
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

