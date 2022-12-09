Joel Klatt on Picking the Playoff, and Can the Big Ten Surpass the SEC? Plus, Tales From the Couch: Denver’s Big Night.

Russillo shares his NBA thoughts in Tales from the Couch, including: Trail Blazers-Nuggets, Clippers-Heat, and Rockets-Spurs (1:15). Then Ryen talks with Joel Klatt about the College Football Playoff, Michigan’s improvement from last season, how Ohio State matches up with Georgia, the Pac-12 raising its profile this season, playoff expansion disagreements, and Deion Sanders’s impact on Colorado football (19:25). Finally, Ryen and Kyle give out their favorite bets for NFL Week 14 (1:02:09), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:04:12).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Joel Klatt
Producer: Kyle Crichton
