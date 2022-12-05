 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Hurts vs. the World and Cincy’s Big Win With Sheil Kapadia. Plus Trent Dilfer on His Move to UAB, CFP Selection, and USA Goes Home With Ceruti.

Plus, Russillo shares his five most important takeaways from NFL Week 13

By Ryen Russillo
Tennessee Titans v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images


Russillo shares his five most important takeaways from NFL Week 13 (0:34). Then Ryen is joined by Trent Dilfer to discuss being hired as the head coach of the University of Alabama at Birmingham football team (13:09). Next Ryen talks with The Ringer’s Sheil Kapadia about Eagles-Titans, reactions to Bengals-Chiefs, the 49ers with Jimmy G out, Jets-Vikings, and more (30:57). Next Ryen reacts to conference championship weekend and the CFP selection (1:01:45), before briefly Going Abroad with Ceruti to discuss the USMNT’s World Cup loss to the Netherlands (1:13:25), then he closes the show with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:24:51).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Trent Dilfer, Sheil Kapadia, and Steve Ceruti
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

Next Up In The Ryen Russillo Podcast

The Latest

William Regal Returning to WWE. Plus, Will Cody Rhodes’s Return Steal Sami Zayn’s Momentum?

Plus, Dave, Kaz, and Cameron discuss Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler and Ricochet winning the Smackdown World Cup

By David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, and 1 more

Smoke or Fire? The Most Troubled Hollywood Companies

Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss the companies that have struggled the most this year and determine which still should have room for optimism—and which are permanently headed in the wrong direction

By Matthew Belloni

The Incredible Popularity of ‘Wednesday’ and Episodes 1-4 Reactions

Charles and Jo react to the first four episodes of ‘Wednesday’ and discuss the evolution of the Addams family through the years—and what a modern-day adaptation brings

By Charles Holmes and Joanna Robinson

Dax Harwood’s Phenomenal Singles Bouts Continue

Elsewhere, Ricochet and Santos Escobar revive an old feud and Kenta battles Mike Bailey

By Phil Schneider

Bucs-Saints Preview

JJ and Raheem preview the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup between the Saints and Buccaneers, and make their picks

By John Jastremski and Raheem Palmer

Deshaun Watson’s Return Often Felt Like Any Other Game. That’s the Problem.

The Browns quarterback made his first on-field appearance in 700 days on Sunday. But rather than address the real, important reasons for his absence, most people in the NFL machine seemed content to leave them in the past.

By Steven Ruiz