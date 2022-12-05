Hurts vs. the World and Cincy’s Big Win With Sheil Kapadia. Plus Trent Dilfer on His Move to UAB, CFP Selection, and USA Goes Home With Ceruti.

Russillo shares his five most important takeaways from NFL Week 13 (0:34). Then Ryen is joined by Trent Dilfer to discuss being hired as the head coach of the University of Alabama at Birmingham football team (13:09). Next Ryen talks with The Ringer’s Sheil Kapadia about Eagles-Titans, reactions to Bengals-Chiefs, the 49ers with Jimmy G out, Jets-Vikings, and more (30:57). Next Ryen reacts to conference championship weekend and the CFP selection (1:01:45), before briefly Going Abroad with Ceruti to discuss the USMNT’s World Cup loss to the Netherlands (1:13:25), then he closes the show with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:24:51).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Trent Dilfer, Sheil Kapadia, and Steve Ceruti
Producer: Kyle Crichton
