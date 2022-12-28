 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Luka’s Night and the Unsolvable Problem and Why the Nets Change Everything

Plus, Sara Walsh on a long season in Tampa

By Julianna Ress
New York Knicks v Dallas Mavericks Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images


Russillo shares his thoughts on Luka Doncic’s historic triple-double in last night’s Mavericks win over the Knicks (0:44), and the Nets’ win streak (13:38). Then Ryen is joined by NFL Network’s Sara Walsh to discuss the Buccaneers’ disappointing season while still in contention to win the NFC South, Tom Brady’s prospects for playing another NFL season, and much more (22:41). Finally, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (53:11).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Sara Walsh
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

