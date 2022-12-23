Jon Ritchie on the Eagles and ESPN Days With Russillo. Plus, a Double-Length Life Advice.

Russillo is joined by radio host and former NFL fullback Jon Ritchie to discuss Ritchie’s time with the Eagles, great Jon Gruden and Jim Harbaugh stories, Jalen Hurts’s long-term prospects, NFC teams the Eagles should be worried about, working with Ryen at ESPN, and more (0:40). Then Ryen and Kyle give out their favorite bets for NFL Week 16 (45:30), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (48:11).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Jon Ritchie
Producer: Kyle Crichton
