 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jon Ritchie on the Eagles and ESPN Days With Russillo. Plus, a Double-Length Life Advice.

Later, Ryen and Kyle give out their favorite bets for NFL Week 16

By Ryen Russillo
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: DEC 21 Virginia Tech at Boston College Photo by M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


Russillo is joined by radio host and former NFL fullback Jon Ritchie to discuss Ritchie’s time with the Eagles, great Jon Gruden and Jim Harbaugh stories, Jalen Hurts’s long-term prospects, NFC teams the Eagles should be worried about, working with Ryen at ESPN, and more (0:40). Then Ryen and Kyle give out their favorite bets for NFL Week 16 (45:30), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (48:11).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Jon Ritchie
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

Next Up In The Ryen Russillo Podcast

The Latest

Trump’s Taxes, Plus Aaron Rupar: Banned by Elon Musk

Van and Rachel react to the release of Donald Trump’s tax returns before welcoming journalist Aaron Rupar to discuss having his Twitter account suspended and the future of the platform

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Keep Your Shirt On at Soldier Field

Jason opens the show with what he expects to see from the Bears this weekend, before he talks with Matt Spiegel about the offseasons of the Cubs and White Sox

By Jason Goff

‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’ Episode 11 With Nurys

Badass rookie contestant Nurys Mateo joins Johnny to talk about the multitude of love triangles she was involved in this season, her relationships with Johnny M. and Jordan, her strategy, and more

By Johnny Bananas

Holiday Weekend Betting Preview

Plus, Austin, Sharp, and House select this week’s Betting Buddy

By Austin Gayle, Warren Sharp, and 1 more

Week 16 Preview: Eagles-Cowboys, Seahawks-Chiefs, Bengals-Patriots

Danny, Ben, and Steven preview Week 16 starting with the NFC East Eagles-Cowboys matchup

By Danny Heifetz, Ben Solak, and 1 more

Jets’ Playoff Hopes Washed Away, and Football Fridays

Plus, our fantasy guru Jason Katz returns to give his best options to start and sit for Week 16

By John Jastremski