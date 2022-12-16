West Contenders and a Frigid Trade Market With Brian Windhorst. Plus, the Rules for Micah Parsons Are Different.

Russillo shares his thoughts about the different reactions to Micah Parsons’s comments about Jalen Hurts on The VonCast with Von Miller, and whether active players should have different rules for commenting on the sport they play (0:43). Then Ryen is joined by ESPN’s Brian Windhorst to discuss the NBA’s Western Conference, players missing games, the Grizzlies, the Pelicans, how the conference standings will affect the trade market, whether we will see an unhappy NBA star attempt to change teams this season, which players could be holding the Bill Russell and Larry O’Brien trophies in June, and much more (12:37). Finally Ryen and Kyle give out their favorite bets for NFL Week 15 (1:12:46), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:17:17).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Brian Windhorst
Producer: Kyle Crichton
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS