Sean Payton on His Career and Future, Celtics-Lakers Overtime, and NCAA Nostalgia With Dave Dameshek



Russillo shares thoughts from his trip to Arizona to see Cardinals-Patriots, and observations from his trip to Crytpo.com Arena to see the Lakers-Celtics overtime battle (0:37). Then Ryen is joined by Super Bowl champion coach Sean Payton to discuss his first year off from coaching, arriving in New Orleans in 2006, the most impressive NFL offenses this season, Sean’s next coaching job, and more (19:00). Then Ryen talks with Dave Dameshek of Wondery and the Extra Points network about college sports fandom, the “Old Big East” Indiana under Bob Knight, bully head coaches, and more (53:35). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:24:02).

Host: Ryen Russillo

Guests: Sean Payton and Dave Dameshek

Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS