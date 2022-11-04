 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Matt Leinart on CFB Playoff Rankings and NIL. Plus: Terence Winter—From ‘The Sopranos’ to ‘Tulsa King’.

Russillo discusses the college football landscape with Matt Leinart and talks with writer and producer Terence Winter about his new Paramount Plus series

By Ryen Russillo
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 Kentucky at Tennessee Photo by Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


Russillo is joined by Matt Leinart to discuss the college football landscape, why Tennessee is the best team in the country, “How good is TCU?”, and Michigan vs. Ohio State before discussing the evolution of NIL and Matt’s new venture, Hall of GOATs (0:42). Then Ryen talks with writer and producer Terence Winter about his new Paramount Plus series Tulsa King, as well as his work on The Sopranos from Seasons 2-6, Wolf of Wall Street, and more (28:51). Finally Ryen and Kyle give out their favorite bets for NFL Week 9 (1:03:02) before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:05:38).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Matt Leinart and Terence Winter
Producer: Kyle Crichton

