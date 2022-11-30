Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell. Plus CFB Coaching Carousel With Bruce Feldman, Tales From the Couch: NBA Reset, and the CFB Top 7.

Russillo shares his thoughts on the Warriors’ loss to the Mavericks, and a look at the league at the quarter-season mark (0:46). Then Ryen is joined by Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell to discuss the team’s 9-2 season, Kirk Cousins, being drafted by the Patriots in 2008, Rex Ryan stories, and more (22:36). Then Ryen talks with Bruce Feldman about the CFB coaching carousel (48:29). Next Ryen reacts to the updated CFB rankings (1:19:34) before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:25:14).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Kevin O’Connell and Bruce Feldman
Producer: Kyle Crichton
