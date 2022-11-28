 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Tua Story With Ryan Fitzpatrick, Plus Herbert, Burrow, Lawrence’s Best Wins, and Ohio State vs. Alabama for Outrage

Plus, Ryen and Ryan discuss the latter’s first year of broadcasting and the two distinct phases of Ryan’s NFL career

By Ryen Russillo
Houston Texans v Miami Dolphins Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images


Russillo shares his five most important takeaways from the NFL weekend (0:45) before he is joined by Ryan Fitzpatrick to discuss his first year of broadcasting, Tua Tagovailoa’s growth as a QB, the two distinct phases of Ryan’s NFL career, stories, rapid-fire questions, and more (12:41). Next Ryen talks about Ohio State’s loss to Michigan, and what the polls will do with Alabama and Ohio State after the college football weekend (45:17), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (57:29).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Ryan Fitzpatrick
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

In This Stream

Everything You Need to Know About Week 12 of the 2022 NFL Season

View all 6 stories

Next Up In The Ryen Russillo Podcast

The Latest

Warriors, Heat, and Grizzlies Vibe Checks. Plus: The Failed Timberwolves Experiment.

Logan and Raja also discuss the Hawks and the current state of trash talking

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Sami Zayn Solidifies His Spot in the Bloodline

Elsewhere, Chris Jericho and Tomohiro Ishii revive their decades-old relationship and there was a huge battle for the AIW Intense title in Cleveland

By Phil Schneider

Steelers-Colts Preview

JJ and Raheem also recap their bets from Sunday

By John Jastremski and Raheem Palmer

Eight Questions That Could Decide the NFL Playoff Race

What is the Vikings’ ceiling? Can the Chargers get healthy? And is there a world in which four NFC East teams make the postseason?

By Steven Ruiz

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ Reactions, Plus James Gunn

Steve, Jomi, and Daniel share their thoughts on Drax and Mantis having starring roles and evaluate Kevin Bacon’s performance

By Steve Ahlman, Jomi Adeniran, and 1 more

Jill Is Queen of the Jungle, One-Touch Kate Rides Again, and There’s Only One England-USA That We Care About

Flo and the gang also discuss the UEFA Women’s Champions League and ask if anyone can stop Barcelona

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes