The Tua Story With Ryan Fitzpatrick, Plus Herbert, Burrow, Lawrence’s Best Wins, and Ohio State vs. Alabama for Outrage

Russillo shares his five most important takeaways from the NFL weekend (0:45) before he is joined by Ryan Fitzpatrick to discuss his first year of broadcasting, Tua Tagovailoa’s growth as a QB, the two distinct phases of Ryan’s NFL career, stories, rapid-fire questions, and more (12:41). Next Ryen talks about Ohio State’s loss to Michigan, and what the polls will do with Alabama and Ohio State after the college football weekend (45:17), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (57:29).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Ryan Fitzpatrick
Producer: Kyle Crichton
