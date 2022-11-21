Herbert Over Mahomes, Anyone? Wrapping Up the NFL With Damien Woody, CFB Playoff Scenarios, Plus the FTX Collapse With WSJ’s Greg Zuckerman

Russillo gives out his five takeaways from NFL Week 11 (0:40), before talking with two-time Super Bowl champion Damien Woody about Zach Wilson’s terrible game in the Jets’ loss to the Patriots, Chargers-Chiefs, the new top tier of NFL pass rushers, and more (13:08). Then Ryen hits on some college football results and possible CFP scenarios (32:53), before he talks to Greg Zuckerman of The Wall Street Journal about the fall of FTX and its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried (44:35). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:14:44).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Damien Woody and Greg Zuckerman
Producer: Kyle Crichton
