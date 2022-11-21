Herbert Over Mahomes, Anyone? Wrapping Up the NFL With Damien Woody, CFB Playoff Scenarios, Plus the FTX Collapse With WSJ’s Greg Zuckerman

Russillo gives out his five takeaways from NFL Week 11 before talking with two-time Super Bowl champion Damien Woody about Zach Wilson’s terrible game in the Jets’ loss to the Patriots, Chargers-Chiefs, the new top tier of NFL pass rushers, and more