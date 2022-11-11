 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Teams Ranked by a CFB Selection Committee. Plus: Damien Woody on Jeff Saturday and Bryce Young, and ‘The Last Folk Hero: The Life and Myth of Bo Jackson’ With Jeff Pearlman.

Ryen and Kyle also give out their favorite bets for NFL Week 10

By Ryen Russillo
Russillo ranks the top six NFL teams in the style of a college football playoff committee (0:39), before he is joined by two-time Super Bowl champion Damien Woody to discuss Alabama QB Bryce Young, Jeff Saturday being named head coach of the Colts, NFL teams with the best resumé this season, Odell Beckham Jr.’s return, Aaron Rodgers, and more (11:43). Then Ryen is joined by author Jeff Pearlman to discuss his new book, The Last Folk Hero: The Life and Myth of Bo Jackson (39:34). Finally Ryen and Kyle give out their favorite bets for NFL Week 10, before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:14:54).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Damien Woody and Jeff Perlman
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

