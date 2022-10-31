Willie Colon on Josh Allen and the Bills’ Dominance and Playing with Geno Smith. Plus Mexico City Travelogue and F1 Recap.

Russillo shares his five most important takeaways from NFL Week 8, including another decisive Bills win, the early NFL playoff picture, Jalen Hurts’s deep passes, and more (0:27). Then Ryen is joined by Super Bowl champion Willie Colon to discuss the Bills’ dominance on both sides of the ball, why the Titans are the third-best team in the AFC, shifting expectations for the Packers, Patriots-Jets, Geno Smith’s revitalized career, and stories from playing with Geno in New York (11:30). Then Ryen talks about his journey to Mexico City for the Mexican Grand Prix (43:12), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:03:21).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Willie Colon
Producer: Kyle Crichton
