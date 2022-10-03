 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs Not Missing Tyreek Hill, Jalen Hurts Fixing His Flaws, Plus the Ravens’ Analytics Debate With Trent Dilfer

Ryen and Dilfer also discuss the three most important qualities in a QB and rookie QBs Bailey Zappe and Kenny Pickett

By Ryen Russillo
Jacksonville Jaguars v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images


Russillo shares his thoughts on the Chiefs’ dominant win over the Buccaneers, the Bills’ three-point win over the Ravens, Jaguars-Eagles, the Panthers’ QB problem resurfacing, and more (0:46). Then Ryen talks with Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer about the what it’s like when a QB and a play-caller are in sync the way Patrick Mahomes was with the Chiefs coaches vs. the Buccaneers, Ravens HC Jim Harbaugh’s decision to forgo the field goal attempt on fourth down in their loss to the Bills, whether the Eagles are the best team in the NFL, the three most important qualities in a QB, rookie QBs Bailey Zappe and Kenny Pickett, and more (13:08). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (47:51).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Trent Dilfer
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

