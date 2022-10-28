Ravens About to Go on a Run? Plus: Tom Brady’s Hero Status, and Austin Ekeler on his Unlikely Career and the Chargers’ Season.

Russillo shares his thoughts on the Ravens’ Thursday night win over the Buccaneers, Baltimore’s second-half dominance, and why they are poised to go on a winning streak. He also talks about Tom Brady’s recent stretch of poor performance (0:36). Then Ryen talks with Chargers running back Austin Ekeler about this Chargers season, what it’s like to be a part of a goal-line run play, growing up as a farmhand on his family’s ranch in Colorado, his NFL start as an undrafted free agent, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley, and more (12:20). Next Ryen and Kyle make their favorite bets for NFL Week 8 (41:04), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (43:59).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Austin Ekeler
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
