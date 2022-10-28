 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ravens About to Go on a Run? Plus: Tom Brady’s Hero Status, and Austin Ekeler on his Unlikely Career and the Chargers’ Season.

Russillo shares his thoughts on the Ravens’ win over the Buccaneers and Tom Brady’s recent stretch of poor performance before talking with Chargers running back Austin Ekeler

By Ryen Russillo
Denver Broncos v Los Angeles Chargers Photo by Harry How/Getty Images


Russillo shares his thoughts on the Ravens’ Thursday night win over the Buccaneers, Baltimore’s second-half dominance, and why they are poised to go on a winning streak. He also talks about Tom Brady’s recent stretch of poor performance (0:36). Then Ryen talks with Chargers running back Austin Ekeler about this Chargers season, what it’s like to be a part of a goal-line run play, growing up as a farmhand on his family’s ranch in Colorado, his NFL start as an undrafted free agent, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley, and more (12:20). Next Ryen and Kyle make their favorite bets for NFL Week 8 (41:04), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (43:59).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Austin Ekeler
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

