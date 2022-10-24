Bengals Back, Trusting the 49ers, Brady’s Misleading Stats, and Micah Parsons’s MVP Case With Peter Schrager, Plus CFB Top 12 Rankings



Russillo gives out his five most important things from NFL Week 7 (0:39), before he is joined by NFL Network and Fox Sports’ Peter Schrager to discuss things to watch ahead of the NFL trade deadline, a disappointing NFC, “What is going on with the Rams?,” another grisly loss for the Buccaneers, Aaron Rodgers criticism, the 6-1 Giants, Micah Parsons’s MVP candidacy, and more (11:23). Next, Ryen shares his rankings for the top 12 teams in college football (50:33), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:00:44).

Host: Ryen Russillo

Guest: Peter Schrager

Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS