Bengals Back, Trusting the 49ers, Brady’s Misleading Stats, and Micah Parsons’s MVP Case With Peter Schrager, Plus CFB Top 12 Rankings

Ryen also talks about Aaron Rodgers criticism and the 6-1 Giants

By Ryen Russillo
Atlanta Falcons v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images


Russillo gives out his five most important things from NFL Week 7 (0:39), before he is joined by NFL Network and Fox Sports’ Peter Schrager to discuss things to watch ahead of the NFL trade deadline, a disappointing NFC, “What is going on with the Rams?,” another grisly loss for the Buccaneers, Aaron Rodgers criticism, the 6-1 Giants, Micah Parsons’s MVP candidacy, and more (11:23). Next, Ryen shares his rankings for the top 12 teams in college football (50:33), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:00:44).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Peter Schrager
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

