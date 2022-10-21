Zion and Paolo Impress, Fun Bad NBA Teams, McCaffrey to the 49ers, Plus Seth Wickersham on the NFL vs. Dan Snyder

Russillo shares his excitement for the lower-tier NBA teams, as well as Lakers-Clippers and Pelicans-Nets, followed by a Magic Minute from Ceruti (1:34). Then Ryen talks with ESPN’s Seth Wickersham about the investigation of Commanders owner Dan Snyder, the recent owners meeting, and more (21:05). Next Ryen tackles RB Christian McCaffrey being traded to the 49ers (53:15), before Ceruti, Ryen, and Kyle make their favorite bets for NFL Week 7 (57:25), and answer some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:00:13).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Seth Wickersham
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti