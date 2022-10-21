 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Zion and Paolo Impress, Fun Bad NBA Teams, McCaffrey to the 49ers, Plus Seth Wickersham on the NFL vs. Dan Snyder

Ryen Russillo is joined by Seth Wickersham to talk about the investigation of Commanders owner Dan Snyder, the recent owners meeting, and more

By Ryen Russillo
Carolina Panthers v Los Angeles Rams Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images


Russillo shares his excitement for the lower-tier NBA teams, as well as Lakers-Clippers and Pelicans-Nets, followed by a Magic Minute from Ceruti (1:34). Then Ryen talks with ESPN’s Seth Wickersham about the investigation of Commanders owner Dan Snyder, the recent owners meeting, and more (21:05). Next Ryen tackles RB Christian McCaffrey being traded to the 49ers (53:15), before Ceruti, Ryen, and Kyle make their favorite bets for NFL Week 7 (57:25), and answer some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:00:13).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Seth Wickersham
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

