Bills’ Statement Win With Trent Dilfer, Ranking Tennessee After the Alabama Win, Plus an NBA Playoff Team Draft

Russillo breaks down Week 6 of the NFL and the latest in college football

By Ryen Russillo
Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images


Russillo shares his five biggest takeaways from NFL Week 6 (0:32), before he is joined by Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer to discuss Josh Allen vs. Patrick Mahomes, the 6-0 Eagles and specific improvements QB Jalen Hurts has made, the Packers’ lack of identity without Davante Adams, Tennessee’s win over Alabama on Saturday, QB Hendon Hooker, and more (18:20). Then Ryen gives out his weekly rankings of the top 12 teams in college football (53:11). Finally Ryen and Ceruti draft their 16 NBA playoff teams (1:03:25), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:12:27).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Trent Dilfer
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

