“Who’s Next?” Candidates for NBA Stardom, Elite NFL Units With Ted Nguyen, Plus Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

Plus, Ryen, Ceruti, and Kyle make their favorite NFL bets for Week 6

By Ryen Russillo
Las Vegas Raiders v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images


Russillo examines the top tier of NBA players—questioning who will pass the torch in the coming years, and who will receive it (0:37). Then Ryen talks with Ted Nguyen of The Athletic about the NFL’s elite offensive and defensive units, factors contributing to Russell Wilson’s struggles in Denver, Geno Smith’s success in Seattle, the 4-1 Giants, and more (15:41). Then Ryen is joined by Ole Miss Football head coach Lane Kiffin to discuss the team’s prospects this season, QB Jaxson Dart, lessons learned about coaching the QB position over the years, his time at USC and Alabama, and more (36:22). Finally Ryen, Ceruti, and Kyle make their favorite NFL bets for Week 6 (56:10), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:01:34).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Ted Nguyen and Lane Kiffin
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

