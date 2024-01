For his 100th episode of Death, Taxes, and Bananas, Johnny is joined by none other than Chris “C.T.” Tamburello to break down his Challenge career and their rivalry, tell stories from their last 20 years on-screen, shed light on their most iconic moments, and truly so much more.

Host: Johnny Bananas

Guest: Chris Tamburello

Producer: Sasha Ashall

Subscribe: Spotify