Johnny is joined this week by the ghost of Love Island U.K. icon and winner Ekin-Su to talk about how she ended up as one of the two Brits on The Traitors U.S., the slow-acting poison that resulted in her murder, why she got under the skin of so many of the other contestants, and so much more.

Host: Johnny Bananas

Guest: Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Producer: Sasha Ashall

