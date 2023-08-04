The Top 10 Moments of the ‘O.C.’ Soundtrack



Nora Princiotti and Jodi Walker join to celebrate the 20th anniversary of The O.C. They discuss the career of music supervisor Alexandra Patsavas and her influence on their favorite TV shows like Gossip Girl and Grey’s Anatomy in addition to The O.C. (06:57). They recap their top 10 favorite moments from the soundtrack (15:27) and discuss their honorable mentions (58:10) before revealing their favorite song from the series (62:17).

Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Jodi Walker

Producer: Olivia Crerie

