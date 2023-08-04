 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Top 10 Moments of the ‘O.C.’ Soundtrack

Nora Princiotti and Jodi Walker join to celebrate the 20th anniversary of ‘The O.C.’ They discuss the career of music supervisor Alexandra Patsavas and her influence on their favorite TV shows, like ‘Gossip Girl’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ in addition to ‘The O.C.’

By Nora Princiotti and Jodi Walker
Fox


Nora Princiotti and Jodi Walker join to celebrate the 20th anniversary of The O.C. They discuss the career of music supervisor Alexandra Patsavas and her influence on their favorite TV shows like Gossip Girl and Grey’s Anatomy in addition to The O.C. (06:57). They recap their top 10 favorite moments from the soundtrack (15:27) and discuss their honorable mentions (58:10) before revealing their favorite song from the series (62:17).

Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Jodi Walker
Producer: Olivia Crerie

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In Ringer Dish

The Latest

Trump’s Third Indictment, and the Lizzo Accounts

There’s also discussion about men vs. women in sports in light of the proposed Claressa Shields vs. Keith Thurman boxing match and a talk about appropriate workplace wardrobe

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Eagles Training Camp Observations and Burning Questions!

Sheil and ESPN’s Tim McManus also answer big-picture questions about Nick Sirianni, Jalen Hurts, and the upcoming season

By Sheil Kapadia

Sharks, Alligators, Piranhas, and the Top 10 Garbage Fish Movies

Brian Raftery discusses his upcoming series ‘Do We Get to Win This Time? How Hollywood Made the Vietnam War,’ and Sean and Chris create the Garbage Fish canon

By Sean Fennessey, Amanda Dobbins, and 2 more

Rizzo to IL With Concussion, and Verlander’s Comments. Plus, Jets and Giants Win Totals With Raheem Palmer.

Plus, more Yankees, Mets, Giants, and Jets updates

By John Jastremski and Raheem Palmer

Breadcrumbs

Chris, Dave, and special guest Priya Krishna must all make their Prudence Island Stuffies with different restrictions placed on each of them

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

The Butter Candle Trend, Darkroom Dining, and a Blind Ice Cream and Gelato Taste Test

Plus, Juliet and Jacoby discuss a new NYC delivery law, share their thoughts on the ethics of children drinking nonalcoholic beer, and break down an Illinois alcohol heist

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby