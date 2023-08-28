Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley’s Wedding, and Scooter Braun Updates



The ladies return this week to discuss relationships and more relationships, starting off with Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley’s Jersey Shore wedding (1:11), then into Scooter Braun and his fall-off in the music industry (14:45), and Keke Palmer’s reunion with her ex to celebrate her birthday (20:09). Then, the ladies discuss exes Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper being on vacation together (21:51), Bill Murray and Kelis’s summer romance (25:38), and lastly, an update on The Real Housewives of New York (26:04).

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins

Producer: Jade Whaley

