 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

‘Ambulance’ and the Death of Original Action Movies, Plus Apple TV+’s MLB Debut

Plus, Matt and his guest, Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw, recap the weekend box office, including the promising success of ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’

By Matthew Belloni
Universal Pictures


Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to recap the weekend box office, including the promising success of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and the collapse of Michael Bay’s Ambulance, followed by a discussion about the current state of original action movies in Hollywood. Later, they break down Apple TV+’s glitchy Friday Night Baseball debut as well as the complex predicament of baseball and streaming.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Lucas Shaw
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Pop Culture

The Latest

Man City and Liverpool Share the Points, Chelsea Bounces Back, and the Top-Four Race

There’s also chat about the rest of the Premier League and a couple of results elsewhere

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

Top Five Action Movie Scenes and the Madness of Michael Bay’s ‘Ambulance’

Chris joins Sean to talk about the thrilling, nonstop cornucopia of explosions, car chases, shoot-outs, bank robberies, and emergency bullet-removal surgeries in Bay’s latest production

By Sean Fennessey and Chris Ryan

Eight Takeaways From MLB’s Opening Weekend

The Nationals are winning the jersey battle, Steven Kwan is having a dream debut, and pitchers are hearing voices—in a good way. That and more from the first MLB series of the season.

By Michael Baumann

Bron Breakker’s Explosive Rise, Wheeler Yuta’s Gloriously Bloody Loss, and Necro Butcher Rises From the Dead

Your top pro wrestling matches of the week

By Phil Schneider

The Enigmatic Pat Williams, Bulls vs. Bucks, and the Stroman Durag Promotional Idea

Plus, Jason recaps the White Sox opening series vs. the Tigers, and the Cubs series vs. the Brewers

By Jason Goff

‘Up All Night’ | Every Single Album: One Direction

Nora and Nathan discuss the artists One Direction drew inspiration from for their first album and the intense touring schedule they immediately embarked on following the release of their album

By Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard