‘Ambulance’ and the Death of Original Action Movies, Plus Apple TV+’s MLB Debut

Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to recap the weekend box office, including the promising success of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and the collapse of Michael Bay’s Ambulance, followed by a discussion about the current state of original action movies in Hollywood. Later, they break down Apple TV+’s glitchy Friday Night Baseball debut as well as the complex predicament of baseball and streaming.
Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Lucas Shaw
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
