Week 11 Recap: Chiefs Win Fourth in a Row, Texans Upset Titans, and Ravens Win Without Lamar

Kevin, Nora, and Ben discuss the Kansas City win streak, the Colts’ blowout win, and more from the latest slate

By Kevin Clark and Nora Princiotti
Dallas Cowboys v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images


Kevin and Nora are joined by Benjamin Solak to discuss the Chiefs’ fourth straight win, the Colts blowing out the Bills, and much more (4:25). Then Kevin and Nora are joined by Steven Ruiz to discuss Cam Newton’s first start for the Panthers (1:17:40). Lastly Kevin and Nora wrap up by answering a listener question.

Hosts: Kevin Clark and Nora Princiotti
Guests: Benjamin Solak and Steven Ruiz
Production Assistant: Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

