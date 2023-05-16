2023’s Most Interesting Fantasy Tight Ends

Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck highlight a handful of the most interesting fantasy tight ends going into the 2023 season with help from The Ringer’s 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings (3:18). Finally, the guys close with emails (41:25).
Darren Waller, New York Giants (3:18)
Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs (10:59)
Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens (19:23)
Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons (23:58)
Chig Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans (33:19)
Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans (41:25)
Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Kai Grady
