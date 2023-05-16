 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2023’s Most Interesting Fantasy Tight Ends

The guys later close the show with some emails

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Las Vegas Raiders v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images


Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck highlight a handful of the most interesting fantasy tight ends going into the 2023 season with help from The Ringer’s 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings (3:18). Finally, the guys close with emails (41:25).

Darren Waller, New York Giants (3:18)
Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs (10:59)
Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens (19:23)
Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons (23:58)
Chig Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans (33:19)
Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans (41:25)

Check out our 2023 Ringer Fantasy Football Rankings here!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Ringer Fantasy Football Show

The Latest

Pat McAfee’s Ascension to ESPN Superstardom Is a Sign of the Times

Talent at the old ESPN, as Keith Olbermann once said, were treated as "factory workers in a factory town." The new ESPN is moving in a different direction.

By Bryan Curtis

The Winners and Losers of the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery

The only bigger winner than the San Antonio Spurs might be Victor Wembanyama himself. With the draft lottery in the books, we break down who benefited the most and who got screwed.

By Michael Pina

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou Announces Historic Deal With PFL: Reactions, Predictions, and More!

Petesy talks his Katie Taylor interview, Chuck drools over Saturday’s UFC Apex showdown between Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill, and more

By Petesy Carroll and Chuck Mindenhall

Doc Rivers Out as the Sixers Head Coach

Rivers is out after an embarrassing Game 7 loss, which begs the question: What’s next for the 76ers?

By Sheil Kapadia and Raheem Palmer

Jokic’s Offense or AD’s Defense? Plus, Examining the Celtics-Heat Revenge Series.

Plus, Seerat and Michael share their thoughts on Doc Rivers’s firing and what this could mean for the 76ers going forward

By Seerat Sohi and Michael Lombardi

A Must-See Tag Team Title Matchup, Old People Are Maj, and the Best Seth Rollins Ever!?

Plus, mailbag, Rosenberg doesn’t want Troy the Goy at his wedding, Troy tells of his wild Monday afternoon spent with a young woman, and more

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde