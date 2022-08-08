 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Training Camp Week 2 Risers and Fallers

The guys determine who’s rising and falling in their draft rankings after the second week of training camp

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


We run through the top stories from around the league and determine who is rising and falling in our draft rankings after the second week of training camp. We finish the show with another edition of Fantasy Court.

(1:05) — Mike Evans and Chris Godwin
(5:30) — Steelers QBs and Najee Harris
(11:29) — Josh Jacobs
(15:41) — David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert
(22:52) — Brandon Aiyuk
(28:29) — Kareem Hunt
(29:29) — Dameon Pierce
(32:07) — Romeo Doubs
(38:00) — Isaiah Pacheco
(43:29) — Rapid-fire training camp hype
(50:41) — Fantasy Court

Check out The Ringer’s Fantasy Football Draft Rankings for tiers, sleepers, and more!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Ringer Fantasy Football Show

The Latest

Switcheroos, Fish Slaps, and Pep Talks From Jesse

Juliet and Callie break down Aven and Johnny’s dates

By Juliet Litman

The ‘Bachelorette’ Recap: An Eternity in Bruges

Unfortunately for Rachel and Gabby (but mostly Rachel), another unintended consequence of having two leads has emerged: the inevitability of wandering eyes

By Jodi Walker

NBA and NFL Buy or Sell, and Mailbag Questions

Mike and Jesse discuss the fluctuating value of some basketball and football cards

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

‘Westworld’ Season 4, Episode 7 Recap

Joanna, David, and Danny share their thoughts on the penultimate episode

By Joanna Robinson, David Shoemaker, and 1 more

‘The Sandman’ Season 1 with Marc Bernardin

Joanna and Mal break down the Netflix adaptation

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson

Axios’s Big Sale, Rachel Maddow’s Future, and Brian Phillips’s New ‘22 Goals’ Podcast

Bryan and David are joined by The Ringer’s Brian Phillips to discuss his upcoming podcast ‘22 Goals’ surrounding the men’s World Cup

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker