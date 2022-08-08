Training Camp Week 2 Risers and Fallers



We run through the top stories from around the league and determine who is rising and falling in our draft rankings after the second week of training camp. We finish the show with another edition of Fantasy Court.

(1:05) — Mike Evans and Chris Godwin

(5:30) — Steelers QBs and Najee Harris

(11:29) — Josh Jacobs

(15:41) — David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert

(22:52) — Brandon Aiyuk

(28:29) — Kareem Hunt

(29:29) — Dameon Pierce

(32:07) — Romeo Doubs

(38:00) — Isaiah Pacheco

(43:29) — Rapid-fire training camp hype

(50:41) — Fantasy Court

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

