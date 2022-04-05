 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Domino Effect of the Saints-Eagles Trade, Plus DeVante Parker to the Patriots

Plus, America’s favorite segment, Two Jargons, One Lie, and a listener-submitted edition

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck
Miami Dolphins v Tennessee Titans Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images


We break down the details of the Saints-Eagles trade and forecast how it will affect the 2022 draft and beyond. Later, we talk about DeVante Parker’s fit on the Patriots before getting to America’s favorite segment, Two Jargons, One Lie, and later a listener-submitted edition as well.

(2:35) – Eagles
(20:52) – Saints
(30:05) – Patriots trade for Devante Parker
(40:55) – Two Draft Jargons, One Lie
(46:44) Listener Two Jargons, One Lie

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck

