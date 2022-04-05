The Domino Effect of the Saints-Eagles Trade, Plus DeVante Parker to the Patriots

We break down the details of the Saints-Eagles trade and forecast how it will affect the 2022 draft and beyond. Later, we talk about DeVante Parker’s fit on the Patriots before getting to America’s favorite segment, Two Jargons, One Lie, and later a listener-submitted edition as well.
(2:35) – Eagles
(20:52) – Saints
(30:05) – Patriots trade for Devante Parker
(40:55) – Two Draft Jargons, One Lie
(46:44) Listener Two Jargons, One Lie
Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
