10 Burning NBA Questions

Ringer staffers join Bill in speculating on potential moves, story lines, and early title favorites heading into the offseason

By Bill Simmons
Part 1


(1:27) Who should the Magic take no. 1? | With Kevin Clark
(13:33) Best prospect outside of the top 4 | With Kevin O’Connor
(26:21) 2023 NBA betting odds | With Raheem Palmer
(41:01) What should the Knicks do? | With John Jastremski
(54:32) Should the Jazz make a trade? | With Wosny Lambre

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Kevin Clark, Kevin O’Connor, Raheem Palmer, John Jastremski, and Wosny Lambre Producer: Kyle Crichton

Part 2

(1:51) Will Daryl Morey and the 76ers make a trade? | With Chris Ryan
(15:42) What are we expecting from the Wizards and Bradley Beal? | With Joe House
(28:55) What are the Nuggets’ and Heat’s trade assets? | With Rob Mahoney
(42:26) Favorite wings in the draft | With J. Kyle Mann
(56:06) What is the Warriors’ title window, and can they extend it? | With Seerat Sohi
(1:09:40) BONUS: What is going on with Kyrie Irving and the Nets? | With Van Lathan

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Chris Ryan, Joe House, Rob Mahoney, J. Kyle Mann, Seerat Sohi, and Van Lathan
Producer: Kyle Crichton

