The AFC vs. NFC QB Gap With Sheil Kapadia, Plus Gilbert Arenas on his NBA Journey and the Story Behind His Gun Incident

Ryen opens with his thoughts on whether the quarterback gap between the AFC and NFC is as big as we think (0:31) before bringing on The Athletic’s Sheil Kapadia to talk about some of the specific movement we saw at the position this offseason (8:08). Next, he chats with former NBA star Gilbert Arenas about being broke as a rookie, becoming an All-Star with the Wizards, and his battle with commissioner David Stern after his 2009 gun incident (27:46). Finally, Ryen closes it out with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:23:31).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Sheil Kapadia and Gilbert Arenas
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
