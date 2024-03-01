 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Awards Season Awards: Which Oscars Campaigns Worked (and Didn’t)

Matt and Michael discuss winners for Best Campaign Narrative, Biggest Campaign Misfire, Best Stunt, Best Overall Campaign, and Who Won Awards Season

By Matthew Belloni
Economy And Business In Poland Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images


Matt is joined by The New Yorker’s Michael Schulman to parse through the endless campaigns from the 2024 Oscar season and give out their own awards for the best, worst, and everything in between. Some of the awards include Best Campaign Narrative, Biggest Campaign Misfire, Best Stunt, Best Overall Campaign, and Who Won Awards Season.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Michael Schulman
‌Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
‌Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

