The Awards Season Awards: Which Oscars Campaigns Worked (and Didn’t)



Matt is joined by The New Yorker’s Michael Schulman to parse through the endless campaigns from the 2024 Oscar season and give out their own awards for the best, worst, and everything in between. Some of the awards include Best Campaign Narrative, Biggest Campaign Misfire, Best Stunt, Best Overall Campaign, and Who Won Awards Season.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click here.‌

Email us your thoughts! thetown@spotify.com

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Michael Schulman

‌Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

‌Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify