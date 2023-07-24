How ‘Sound of Freedom’ Outperformed ‘Mission: Impossible’



Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss how the independent thriller Sound of Freedom came out of nowhere and made $100 million in its first two weeks. They talk about the unique crowdfunding “pay-it-forward” model that helped market and finance the film, and wonder if this is just a fluke or if there are any lessons to learn.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Lucas Shaw

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

