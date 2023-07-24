 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How ‘Sound of Freedom’ Outperformed ‘Mission: Impossible’

Matt and Lucas Shaw discuss the independent thriller that came out of nowhere

By Matthew Belloni
Angel Studios


Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss how the independent thriller Sound of Freedom came out of nowhere and made $100 million in its first two weeks. They talk about the unique crowdfunding “pay-it-forward” model that helped market and finance the film, and wonder if this is just a fluke or if there are any lessons to learn.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click here.

Email us your thoughts! thetown@spotify.com

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Lucas Shaw
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Town

The Latest

Could Saquon Miss Week 1? Giants Training Camp Preview, and Looking Ahead to Subway Series, Part 2.

Plus, New York Jets fans are extremely hyped from seeing videos of Garrett Wilson and Aaron Rodgers. Could Wilson become a top-10 receiver this season?

By John Jastremski
Play

‘Secret Invasion’ Episode 5 Easter Eggs

Jessica Clemons takes a look at some of the biggest Easter eggs in ‘Secret Invasion’ Episode 5, "Harvest"

By Jessica Clemons

Wish You Had That Second-Round Pick Now, Don’t You?

Jason dives into the White Sox and Cubs’ mediocrity, before examining the latest buzz from the Bulls’ offseason and the rest of the NBA

By Jason Goff

Stephen Curry on ‘Underrated,’ the Chris Paul–Jordan Poole Trade, and His Relationship With Kevin Durant 

Logan Murdock and Raja Bell are joined by Golden State Warriors guard and four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry to discuss his early days in the league, being teammates with Raja, and the new documentary film on his career, ‘Stephen Curry: Underrated’

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

In Search of the Perfect S’mores Method, Quenelles, and Human-Centered Design With MJ Truong

Plus, the Approval Matrix and ‘The Bear’

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

The Complete Timeline of the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Beef

From the punch that started it all to the pettiness that threatened to end a dynasty, we look back and (over)analyze the feud that torpedoed Golden State’s season and just won’t go away

By Seerat Sohi