Boston’s Gamble, the GOAT Blazer, Philly’s Future, and ‘The Idol’ Flames Out With Chris Ryan and Wesley Morris



‌The Ringer’s Bill Simmons shares some NBA thoughts, including the only realistic way Damian Lillard can be traded to the Heat, teams that are “on the clock” with their superstars, the Celtics parting ways with their defensive anchors, who truly is the greatest Trail Blazer of all time, and more (1:19). Next, Bill talks with Chris Ryan about how the James Harden situation will be resolved, new 76ers coach Nick Nurse, a competitive Eastern Conference, NBA in-season tournament takes, and more (28:34). Then, Bill is joined by Wesley Morris of The New York Times to discuss HBO’s The Idol, why the show flopped, The Weeknd, and more (54:23).

Host: Bill Simmons

Guests: Chris Ryan and Wesley Morris

Producers: Kyle Crichton and Jessie Lopez

