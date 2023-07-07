 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Boston’s Gamble, the GOAT Blazer, Philly’s Future, and ‘The Idol’ Flames Out With Chris Ryan and Wesley Morris

Plus, Bill and Chris discuss the James Harden situation, the new 76ers coach, and NBA in-season tournament takes

By Chris Ryan and Bill Simmons
Golden State Warriors v Portland Trail Blazers Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images


‌The Ringer’s Bill Simmons shares some NBA thoughts, including the only realistic way Damian Lillard can be traded to the Heat, teams that are “on the clock” with their superstars, the Celtics parting ways with their defensive anchors, who truly is the greatest Trail Blazer of all time, and more (1:19). Next, Bill talks with Chris Ryan about how the James Harden situation will be resolved, new 76ers coach Nick Nurse, a competitive Eastern Conference, NBA in-season tournament takes, and more (28:34). Then, Bill is joined by Wesley Morris of The New York Times to discuss HBO’s The Idol, why the show flopped, The Weeknd, and more (54:23).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Chris Ryan and Wesley Morris
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Jessie Lopez

