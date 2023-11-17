Burrow’s Uh-Oh, Best NBA Rookies, Steelers-Browns, and Million-Dollar Picks With Mallory Rubin, Danny Kelly, and J. Kyle Mann

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Mallory Rubin to react to the Ravens’ 34-20 win over the Bengals on TNF, Joe Burrow leaving the game with a wrist injury, Mark Andrews sustaining an ankle injury, AFC playoff speculation, and more (1:34), before Bill talks with Danny Kelly about the weekend’s slate of NFL games and makes the Million-Dollar Picks for Week 11 (35:47). Finally, Bill is joined by J. Kyle Mann to discuss his NBA Rookie Rankings as they run through the top 15 rookies so far this season (1:10:30).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Mallory Rubin, Danny Kelly, and J. Kyle Mann
Producer: Kyle Crichton
