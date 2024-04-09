 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 300 Preview: Most Exciting Fights, Best Story Lines, Under-the-Radar Scraps, Title Stakes Galore, and More!

The guys are here to dive into one of the most talked-about cards in UFC history and answer some burning questions

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
IT’S FINALLY HERE! UFC 300, one of the most talked-about cards in UFC history, is just days away. To celebrate the momentous occasion, Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and Petesy Carroll throw you a curveball on today’s UFC 300 preview. Rather than break down every single fight, the guys instead answer questions like: Which fight are you most looking forward to? What’s the best story line? What story deserves more attention? What will be the lead story come Sunday morning? Sit back and relax as 3PAC take you through everything you need to know.

Plus, Petesy gives the latest news surrounding his visit to Cage Warriors in Dublin last weekend.

To join in on the UFC 300 fun with our fabulous Discord community, click here.

TOPICS:

  • Intro (00:00)
  • Comparisons to UFC 200 (04:38)
  • The UFC 300 fights we’re most excited for (07:19)
  • How will the lightweight title situation play out? (11:20)
  • The ripple effect if Max Holloway beats Justin Gaethje (15:14)
  • The best story line entering UFC 300 (22:47)
  • Aljamain Sterling’s featherweight debut (27:23)
  • Levels of confidence in Alex Pereira against Jamahal Hill (33:16)
  • If Pereira wins easily, can he turn around for UFC 301 next month? (36:56)
  • Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan (39:31)
  • The UFC 300 fight flying under the radar (54:41)
  • Predictions for the top story Sunday morning (57:13)
  • Discord questions (01:01:54)
  • Petesy’s situation with Graham Boylan (01:10:00)

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas

