‘Shogun’ Episode 8 Recap

Jo and Rob discuss the grand introduction of Edo, the emotionally crushing tea room exchange between Mariko and Buntaro, and Blackthorne’s unexpected revulsion toward his men

By Joanna Robinson and Rob Mahoney
FX


Jo and Rob return to break down the eighth episode of Shogun. They discuss the grand introduction of Edo, the emotionally crushing tea room exchange between Mariko and Buntaro, and Blackthorne’s unexpected revulsion toward his men. Along the way, they talk about the thematic significance of loyalty throughout the episode. Later, they unpack Hiromatsu’s devastating sacrifice and the substantial consequences of his decision.

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Rob Mahoney
Producer: Kai Grady

