Draft Needs for Every AFC Team

Going division by division, the guys debate what the AFC teams should do with their respective first-round draft picks to address their most pressing team needs according to The Ringer’s 2024 NFL Draft Guide (1:30). Later, they react to the solar eclipse (56:03).
- AFC East (2:09)
- AFC North (18:07)
- AFC South (29:09)
- AFC West (39:42)
Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Craig Horlbeck, and Ben Solak
Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders
Producer: Kai Grady
