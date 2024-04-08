 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Draft Needs for Every AFC Team

Danny, Craig, and Ben run through the major team needs for every squad in the AFC

By Danny Heifetz, Craig Horlbeck, and Ben Solak
Ohio State v Michigan Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images


Going division by division, the guys debate what the AFC teams should do with their respective first-round draft picks to address their most pressing team needs according to The Ringer’s 2024 NFL Draft Guide (1:30). Later, they react to the solar eclipse (56:03).

  • AFC East (2:09)
  • AFC North (18:07)
  • AFC South (29:09)
  • AFC West (39:42)

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Craig Horlbeck, and Ben Solak
Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders
Producer: Kai Grady

