The ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Series Finale, ‘Ripley,’ and ‘Sugar’

Chris and Andy talk about the series finale of Curb Your Enthusiasm and how the show has evolved over its 12-season run (1:00). Then, they talk about the first two episodes of Ripley and how it may be the best thing on Netflix since Mindhunter (15:06). Finally, they get into the first two episodes of the Colin Farrell show Sugar and how it’s hard to judge the show when they know an extreme twist is coming (41:53).
Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Producer: Kaya McMullen
