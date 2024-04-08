Too Much Texans Hype? What Is Michael Penix Jr.’s Draft Stock? Will the Cardinals Trade Down From Four?

Sheil and Ben start off this week’s edition of Extra Point Taken by discussing what will happen with the fourth overall pick. Will the Cardinals trade the pick for more assets, or stay at four and draft a receiver? What are the risks of drafting Michael Penix Jr. in the first round? Should we pump the breaks on the Texans hype train following the acquisition of Stefon Diggs?
Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Producer: Cliff Augustin
