 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Too Much Texans Hype? What Is Michael Penix Jr.’s Draft Stock? Will the Cardinals Trade Down From Four?

Will the Cardinals trade the fourth pick for more assets? What are the risks of drafting Michael Penix Jr. in the first round? Should we pump the breaks on the Texans hype train following the acquisition of Stefon Diggs?

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
NFL Combine Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images


Sheil and Ben start off this week’s edition of Extra Point Taken by discussing what will happen with the fourth overall pick. Will the Cardinals trade the pick for more assets, or stay at four and draft a receiver? What are the risks of drafting Michael Penix Jr. in the first round? Should we pump the breaks on the Texans hype train following the acquisition of Stefon Diggs?

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Social: Eduardo Ocampo and Kiera Givens
Video: John Richter and Ronak Nair
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Ringer NFL Show

The Latest

2024 Masters Preview. Plus, Picks and Sleepers With Justin Ray!

Joe, Nathan, and Justin Ray predict how the LIV participants will fare, discuss whether Tiger Woods can break the consecutive made cut record at Augusta, talk who will put on the green jacket, and more

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard

‘Invincible’ Season 2 Finale and Awards

Mal and Jo are here to dive into the finale and the second season as a whole!

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson

The ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Series Finale, ‘Ripley,’ and ‘Sugar’

Chris and Andy also reflect on the entire 12-season run of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

The Post-Norby Era at ESPN, the Magic of Ian Eagle, Eclipse Talk, and Caleb Williams Takes With Chicago Radio Host Danny Parkins

Parkins joins to talk about the post–Norby Williams era at ESPN, March Madness, and more

By Bryan Curtis

Early Winners and Losers of 2024

Matt and Lucas talk about Hollywood’s slow start to the year and give out some winners and losers

By Matthew Belloni

Purdue Vs. UConn, Women’s Final Four Recap, and Betaches

Cousin Sal and the D3 give out their best bets for the championship game between Purdue and UConn, recap the women’s Final Four, discuss the most recent news in the NBA, and give out their plays of the day in MLB

By Cousin Sal Iacono