Eagles Draft Needs, Sixers Win a Thriller, and Phillies Takeaways!

Sheil rounds up the latest on the Eagles, 76ers, and Phillies

By Sheil Kapadia
Philadelphia 76ers v San Antonio Spurs Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images


Sheil does the weekend roundup, starting with the Eagles. What are they going to do to address the offensive line during the draft (01:27)? Tyrese Maxey drops 52 in the Sixers’ double-OT thriller in San Antonio. What are the vibes for the Sixers as the postseason approaches (21:24)? Plus, what’s the good and the bad in the very early portion of this Phillies season (29:48)?

Host: Sheil Kapadia
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Music Composed By: Teddy Grossman and Jackson Greenberg

