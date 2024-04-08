Eagles Draft Needs, Sixers Win a Thriller, and Phillies Takeaways!



Sheil does the weekend roundup, starting with the Eagles. What are they going to do to address the offensive line during the draft (01:27)? Tyrese Maxey drops 52 in the Sixers’ double-OT thriller in San Antonio. What are the vibes for the Sixers as the postseason approaches (21:24)? Plus, what’s the good and the bad in the very early portion of this Phillies season (29:48)?

We want to hear from you! 215-315-7982

Host: Sheil Kapadia

Producer: Cliff Augustin

Music Composed By: Teddy Grossman and Jackson Greenberg

Subscribe: Spotify