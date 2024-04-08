 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sox’s 7-3 Start Comes With a Price. Plus, the C’s and B’s.

Brian and Jamie also preview the Purdue-UConn game on Monday

By Brian Barrett
Boston Red Sox v Oakland Athletics Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images


Brian recaps the Celtics’ wins over the weekend before discussing the Sox’s 7-3 West Coast road trip and Tanner Houck’s sizzling start on Sunday (0:50). Then, he gives his Sunday thoughts on the Boston sports scene, including Trevor Story’s shoulder injury and his disappointing Red Sox career, Rafael Devers’s careless defense, the Bruins’ impressive play as of late, Kyle Dugger’s contract extension, and more (13:00). Brian ends with a listener call before Brian and Jamie discuss the NCAA men’s national championship game on Monday (54:30).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172. Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

