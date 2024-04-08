Sox’s 7-3 Start Comes With a Price. Plus, the C’s and B’s.



Brian recaps the Celtics’ wins over the weekend before discussing the Sox’s 7-3 West Coast road trip and Tanner Houck’s sizzling start on Sunday (0:50). Then, he gives his Sunday thoughts on the Boston sports scene, including Trevor Story’s shoulder injury and his disappointing Red Sox career, Rafael Devers’s careless defense, the Bruins’ impressive play as of late, Kyle Dugger’s contract extension, and more (13:00). Brian ends with a listener call before Brian and Jamie discuss the NCAA men’s national championship game on Monday (54:30).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172. Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify