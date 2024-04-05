 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Doug Kyed on His Most Recent NFL Mock Draft. Plus, Five Favorite Things From the Celtics Season.

Brian and Jamie also get onto the topic of top Boston-based movies

By Brian Barrett
Boston Celtics v Charlotte Hornets Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images


Brian chats with The Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed about covering the new Patriots regime post-Belichick, Robert Kraft’s bizarre offseason, Doug’s latest Pats mock draft, and more (0:50). Then, Brian gives out his five favorite aspects of this season’s Celtics team, including Derrick White’s breakout and Joe Mazzulla’s eccentricities (53:40). Finally, Brian and Jamie discuss Brian’s list, and also somehow get onto the topic of top Boston-based movies (1:10:30).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172. Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Doug Kyed
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Off the Pike

The Latest

‘Cheap Heat’ LIVE From Philly! Dip Gets Confronted, and Fu Fu Schma Schma Is REVEALED! Plus, Live Mailbag.

Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip are LIVE in front of hundreds of Peckerheads at Fringe Arts in Philadelphia ahead of this weekend’s MASSIVE WrestleMania XL

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde

Enjoyable Chaos at Stamford Bridge

Ian is joined by Carl Anka and Mayowa Quadri to pick over the bones of Chelsea’s extraordinary 4-3 win against Manchester United

By Ian Wright and Ryan Hunn

Why School Absences Have “Exploded” Across America

Why school absences have exploded across the country; why some people think it doesn’t matter; why we think it might matter quite a bit; and what teachers, parents, and lawmakers should do about it

By Derek Thompson

Somebody’s Always Listening

As the release of Francis Ford Coppola’s self-funded, $100 million extravaganza ‘Megalopolis’ nears, it’s worth revisiting ‘The Conversation’ from 50 years ago as a reminder of what it looks (and sounds) like when a master is at work

By Adam Nayman

“Only Scoring 12 Runs … It’s Not Even the Summer”

Seerat Sohi also joins the pod to talk about the women’s Final Four

By Jason Goff

The Future of the WNBA and Another Interesting Acho Take

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay discuss the Iowa vs. LSU game and the possible future for the WNBA and then react to Emmanuel Acho’s take on Angel Reese

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay