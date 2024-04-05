Doug Kyed on His Most Recent NFL Mock Draft. Plus, Five Favorite Things From the Celtics Season.

Brian chats with The Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed about covering the new Patriots regime post-Belichick, Robert Kraft’s bizarre offseason, Doug’s latest Pats mock draft, and more (0:50). Then, Brian gives out his five favorite aspects of this season’s Celtics team, including Derrick White’s breakout and Joe Mazzulla’s eccentricities (53:40). Finally, Brian and Jamie discuss Brian’s list, and also somehow get onto the topic of top Boston-based movies (1:10:30).
We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172. Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.
Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Doug Kyed
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
Subscribe: Spotify