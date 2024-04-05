 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Eating During the Eclipse, Anya Taylor-Joy’s Wedding Cake, and Tasting a Kalimotxo

Juliet and Jacoby also get into Julia Fox’s collaboration with Velveeta

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Tarragona, two glasses of red sangria Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images


This week, Juliet and Jacoby share their thoughts on “guilt tipping,” react to Julia Fox’s collaboration with Velveeta, and marvel at the world’s oldest bread. For this week’s Taste Test, they try kalimotxo: a mix of red wine and cola. Finally, they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and reacting to some Listener Food News.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Producer: Mike Wargon
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

