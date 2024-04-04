 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Is Hobby Fatigue Setting In? Plus, MLB Check-In With Mark Feinsand.

Mike and Jesse also chat about the Stefon Diggs trade and Caitlin Clark card pricing

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament - Final Four Previews Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images


Mike and Jesse start the pod by discussing whether fatigue is setting in surrounding wax in the hobby (1:51). Then they break down the Stefon Diggs trade and talk Caitlin Clark card pricing (16:15). Later, they are joined by Mark Feinsand from MLB.com to talk about the start of the baseball season (30:01). Finally, they discuss new releases and answer your mailbag questions (58:02).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guest: Mark Feinsand
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

