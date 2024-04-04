Are We Drinking the Sox Kool-Aid? With Ian Cundall. Plus, the Celts Keep Rolling.



Brian recaps the Celtics’ win over the Thunder, which gives them another 60-win season and home-court advantage throughout the playoffs. Then, he chats with Sox Prospects’ Ian Cundall about the Red Sox’s sweep of the A’s, Jarren Duran’s hot start, pitching coach Andrew Bailey’s positive effect on the pitching staff, hype for J.J. McCarthy to the Pats, and more. Then, Brian and Jamie get to some listener emails on the Pats and Sox.

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172. Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Ian Cundall

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify