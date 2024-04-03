 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bills Trade Stefon Diggs to Houston. Plus, a Draft Mailbag!

The guys answer your questions about what the Patriots will do with the third pick, how to pass fandom down to your kids, and more!

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
2024 Cactus Jack HBCU Classc Celebrity Softball Game Photo by Michael Starghill/MLB Photos via Getty Images


The guys start by sharing their instant reactions to the Buffalo Bills’ trade of Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans and what it means for both teams (1:20). Next, the guys open up the mailbag to answer the most burning draft-related (and non-draft-related) listener questions on everything from what the Patriots will do with the third pick to passing fandom down to your kids (21:54).

Check out our 2024 Ringer NFL Draft Guide here!

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders
Producer: Kai Grady

