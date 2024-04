Nora, Steven, and Sheil react to the news of the Houston Texans acquiring All-Pro WR Stefon Diggs and what this trade does for the Texans and the Bills.

Hosts: Nora Princiotti, Sheil Kapadia, and Steven Ruiz

Producer: Stefan Anderson

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

Social: Kiera Givens and Eduardo Ocampo

