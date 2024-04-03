 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A WWE Business Smackdown With Nick Khan

Matt is joined by WWE president Nick Khan to discuss WWE’s $5 billion deal with Netflix

By Matthew Belloni
TKO Announcement Photo by Michelle Farsi/Zuffa LLC


Matt is joined by WWE president Nick Khan to discuss WWE’s $5 billion deal with Netflix, making the streaming giant the exclusive new home to WWE’s Raw starting in January 2025. Nick talks about how the deal came together, the creative vision in a post–Vince McMahon world, the Rock’s return to the ring, what this deal means for the future of sports media, where he expects the brand to be in three to five years, the looming NBA rights deal, and much more.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Nick Khan
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

