 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Firsts With Jennifer Garner (Eps. 109-112)

Jennifer Garner talks about auditioning for the role of Hannah, working with J.J. Abrams on ‘Alias,’ and why she’s seen every episode of ‘Felicity’ despite appearing in only a few

By Amanda Foreman, Greg Grunberg, and Juliet Litman
CW


Greg returns to discuss Episodes 109-112 with Juliet. They cover many firsts for Felicity: her first Thanksgiving away from home, her first finals, her first time (almost). It’s a momentous stretch for Felicity and for TV as we now know it. Jennifer Garner appears as a guest star, playing Noel’s girlfriend Hannah, and it’s her first step into the J.J. Abrams cinematic universe. We commemorate the occasion as Garner comes on the podcast to talk about auditioning for the role of Hannah, working with J.J. on Alias, and why she’s seen every episode of Felicity despite appearing in only a few of them.

Next time: Episodes 113-115. Watch on Hulu.

Hosts: Amanda Foreman, Greg Grunberg, and Juliet Litman
Executive Producers: JJ Abrams and Matt Reeves
For Bad Robot Audio: Executive Producer Christina Choi, Producer Shaka Tafari
For The Ringer: Executive Producer Sean Fennessey, Executive Producer Juliet Litman, Senior Producer Kaya McMullen, Producer Erika Cervantes
Original Music: Eric Phillips
Sound Design: Kaya McMullen
Mixing and Mastering: Scott Somerville

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Dear Felicity

The Latest

“It’s Supposed to Be Fun!”

Jason digs into the Iowa-LSU game, the White Sox, the Cubs, and the Bulls

By Jason Goff
Play

‘Love Is Blind’ With Chelsea Blackwell

Chelsea Blackwell from ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 6 tells us what made her decide to join the cast, what she wishes she could have said at the reunion, and what she plans to do next

By Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt

‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ and the Steve Martin Hall of Fame

Sean and Amanda break down a pair of big franchise releases—‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ and ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’—and create Steve Martin Hall of Fame inspired by the new documentary ‘Steve!’

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
LSU v Iowa
Play

Is Caitlin Clark Unstoppable?

Seerat recaps the Elite Eight matchup between Iowa and LSU and previews the UConn-Iowa Final Four game

By Seerat Sohi
Liverpool FC v Brighton &amp; Hove Albion - Premier League
Play

Liverpool and Lasagna: Answering Your Biggest Questions

James and Cai also dive into the relegation battles at both the Premier League and Championship levels

By James Lawrence Allcott

OSP Men’s Final Four Preview With Nate Oats and Robbie Hummel

Plus, Tate closes the show with some shout-outs, including which of the ‘OSP’ Top 25 Characters still remain in the men’s Final Four

By Tate Frazier