Firsts With Jennifer Garner (Eps. 109-112)



Greg returns to discuss Episodes 109-112 with Juliet. They cover many firsts for Felicity: her first Thanksgiving away from home, her first finals, her first time (almost). It’s a momentous stretch for Felicity and for TV as we now know it. Jennifer Garner appears as a guest star, playing Noel’s girlfriend Hannah, and it’s her first step into the J.J. Abrams cinematic universe. We commemorate the occasion as Garner comes on the podcast to talk about auditioning for the role of Hannah, working with J.J. on Alias, and why she’s seen every episode of Felicity despite appearing in only a few of them.

Next time: Episodes 113-115. Watch on Hulu.

Hosts: Amanda Foreman, Greg Grunberg, and Juliet Litman

Executive Producers: JJ Abrams and Matt Reeves

For Bad Robot Audio: Executive Producer Christina Choi, Producer Shaka Tafari

For The Ringer: Executive Producer Sean Fennessey, Executive Producer Juliet Litman, Senior Producer Kaya McMullen, Producer Erika Cervantes

Original Music: Eric Phillips

Sound Design: Kaya McMullen

Mixing and Mastering: Scott Somerville

