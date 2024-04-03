‘Love Is Blind’ With Chelsea Blackwell

This week we catch up on Heidi and Spencer’s Colorado trip and give producer Chelsea Stark-Jones wedding advice before her big day! Then, we welcome Chelsea Blackwell from Love Is Blind Season 6 (23:28). She tells us what made her decide to join the cast (24:48), what she wished she could have said at the Love Is Blind reunion (32:51), and what she plans to do next (46:38)!

Hosts: Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag

Guest: Chelsea Blackwell

Producers: Chelsea Stark-Jones, Aleya Zenieris, and Isaiah Blakely

Theme Song: Heidi Montag

